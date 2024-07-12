Hurley School District expands its Northwoods Manufacturing program with new equipment

The Hurley School District started the metals program about 11 years ago, with an expansion roughly five years ago that led to the creation of a program called Northwoods Manufacturing.

Through it, students produce and sell parts for local industry or anyone that brings in something they want created.

Hurley Northwoods Manufacturing An example of a products students made for a local business.

Technology education and metals teacher Jacob Hostettler says they’re very popular programs among students.

“Between the two classes, we see probably 50% of the student body, if not more, for sure,” he said.

Local businesses like it too.

Hurley Northwoods Manufacturing

“Since we started this Extreme Tool, Ironwood Plastics, all of them want to try to hire kids that are from the area because there's less turnaround than when it comes to having somebody from the valley or something like that come up and work for them, because they're not used to the winters up there,” said Hostettler. “If we can train them local and keep them local, that's best case scenario for everybody that's involved.”

Students will have some new manufacturing equipment to learn come this fall.

The Hurley School District recently received more than $20,000 from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development to help purchase two manual milling machines and three manual lathe machines.

“Manufacturing is needed in just about every community across the state of Wisconsin, probably the country. We're just doing our part to try to get the kids of Hurley ahead of the game as we possibly can when it comes to manufacturing,” said Hostettler.

Hostettler says the equipment has already been purchased, it will be installed by the first day of classes.

The trades programs are open to 8th grade through high school students.