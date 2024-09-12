Classes go ahead in Antigo as a potential threat is looked into

The Unified School District of Antigo will be holding classes as normal Thursday as a potential threat is checked into.

In a Facebook Post, the district superintendent said they had been made aware of a potential threat regarding school safety of the high school on social media.

The district is cooperating with the Antigo Police Department as they address the situation.

Some additional law enforcement will be on hand at the Antigo School District out of an abundance of caution.

The superintendent said the safety and wellbeing of their students and staff is their number one priority.