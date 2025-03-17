School District of Rhinelander plans groundbreaking for building project

The School District of Rhinelander has scheduled a groundbreaking ceremony for a major construction project.

They say the work will be transformative for both Rhinelander High School and Middle School.

Voters approved a $26-million facilities referendum last April.

Educational spaces in both schools will be enhanced.

That includes upgraded technical education and science classrooms at the high school.

At the middle school, work includes new and improved art, music, health, special education and family and consumer science areas.

“We are incredibly grateful for the unwavering support of our community in making this project a reality,” said Superintendent Eric Burke. “This investment in our schools reflects our shared commitment to providing the best possible learning environment for our students.”

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place Monday, April 7th, at 4:00 PM at Rhinelander High School.

All community members are welcome to attend.