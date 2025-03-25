Three Lakes School District puts capital referendum on the April 1 ballot to cover infrastructure needs

Facilities within the Three Lakes School District are in need of major upgrades and security improvements.

The district is going to voters on April 1st to find out what funding they approve.

More than two and a half years ago the Three Lakes School District started assessing the various needs of its facilities. That work eventually led to the current referendum question.

Three Lakes District Administrator Teri Maney said the referendum address the needs of the district that need to be addressed sooner than later.

“That's what brought us to the point of saying, ‘You know what? This is where we're at. It would be wise to bring it to our public for their input and see if they are interested in supporting going forward with some of these needs,’” said Maney.

Included in the priority list is securing entrances, upgrading security cameras and the fire alarm system, enlarging and remodeling some classroom, updating the HVAC system, and improving accessibility to the stadium.

After studying it and committee meetings, the district found the most cost-effective way to upgrade would be to fund them altogether.

“From a fiscal responsibility perspective, it made sense to see if we could have some support in doing this bigger project right from the start as a one ticket item,” said Maney.

Voters in the Three Lakes District will see two questions on their ballot:

Question 1:

Shall the School District of Three Lakes, Oneida and Forest Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $18,900,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school building and facility improvement project consisting of: district-wide renovations, capital maintenance, building infrastructure, safety, security and site improvements; construction of additions at Sugar Camp Elementary School, including for classrooms and a cafeteria/multipurpose room; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment for both district sites?

Question 2:

Shall the School District of Three Lakes, Oneida and Forest Counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue pursuant to Chapter 67 of the Wisconsin Statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,700,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a school facility improvement project consisting of: athletic facility and site improvements, including for track replacement, a concessions/bathroom building, bleacher upgrades and parking lot expansion; related accessibility updates, safety and capital maintenance improvements; and acquisition of furnishings, fixtures and equipment?

Maney said the decision to split the work into two questions was at the suggestions of their task force. She said there was a lot of discussion about it, but ultimately decided it was important to give voters a choice.

“If you would ask me, I say both are extremely important, because we're trying to develop our well rounded students into the future citizens, and for us, having that is just as important in their outside activities and pursuits and interests as their actual academics are,” said Maney

If both are passed, the estimated tax increase is about $58 for every $100,000 of property value.

It would be paid off in 20 to 21 years.

Planning would begin immediately. Maney hopes construction would start by this time next year.

If they fail, the district will have to reassess how they’ll get the money for these projects.

“The problems are not going away, and it's not like these were the things we want. These are truly the things that we feel we need and are quite a critical necessity for our district,” said Maney.

The questions are on the ballot for the April 1 election.

“I encourage people to vote,” said Maney. “We know that we're very supported by this community, and whether our public feels they can or they cannot support this capital referendum, we respect their decision. We want them to know completely and transparently why we are making an ask.”

You can see a full break down of what the money would go toward on the Three Lakes District website.




