School mental health report card highlights Michigan’s strengths and gaps

A national report card finds that even with a $150 million budget threat last year, Michigan still made solid progress in staffing up its school mental health system.

The report released by Inseparable - a mental health policy organization, as part of the Hopeful Futures Campaign - shows the state reached 36% of recommended psychologists, nearly 60% of counselors, and just over 40% of social workers.

However, Inseparable's Vice President of Public Policy Caitlin Hochul said some gaps remain, including in staff training and essential early mental health screenings.

"When you catch a condition early," said Hochul, "and you get treatment that you need early, you have better outcomes. You're more likely to be more engaged in school and have academic success and perform better in the workforce later on."

The report also finds that while Michigan is making progress, it has failed to enact other key policies, including excused mental health absences and school-linked mental health services program.

According to Inseparable, there's been significant improvement in Michigan's social worker-to-student ration - going from one per 2,300 students to one per 600.

Lynn Maye, a licensed social worker with over 20 years in Detroit schools, credited proper training as key to the state's success.

"There is an organization called the Michigan Association of School Social Workers," said Maye, "who make sure that those types of trainings and educational classes are made available for professional growth and development, for our mental health professionals in the schools."

Polls reveal that mental health is a priority for Americans, regardless of party, with 90% of voters saying expanding mental health care should be a priority for elected officials.