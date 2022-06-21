Wisconsin's Johnson under heat for fake elector revelation

Evidence revealed at the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection shows that an aide for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told former Vice President Mike Pence’s staff that the Republican from Wisconsin wanted to hand-deliver fake elector votes from Wisconsin and Michigan.

That revelation Tuesday led Johnson's Democratic opponents in Wisconsin to call for his resignation.

Johnson’s spokeswoman Alexa Henning downplayed the texts, but did not deny that Johnson had wanted to hand-deliver the slate of fake electors to Pence.

She calls it a “staff to staff exchange” and said no action was taken after the back and forth.