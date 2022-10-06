November election candidate debates and forums

Lakeland Union High School hosted a debate between incumbent Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany and Democrat Challenger Dick Ausman. You can watch the debate below.

On October 7th at 7:00 p.m. the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association is hosting a U.S. Senate debate between incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson and Democrat challenger Mandela Barnes. You can watch live below. WXPR will also broadcast the debate Monday, October 10th at noon.

On October 14th at 7:00 p.m. the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association is hosting the Wisconsin Gubernatorial debate between incumbent Democrat Governor Tony Evers and Republican Challenger Tim Michels. You can watch it live below. WXPR will also broadcast the debate Monday, October 17th at noon.

WXPR is hosting a candidate forum for the 34th State Assembly District. Incumbent Republican Representative Rob Swearingen and Democrat Challenger Eileen Daniel will answer your questions.

Submit them by emailing us at news@wxpr.org. Questions need to be submitted by October 14th at 9:00 a.m. Please include your first name and the town or city you live in.

The forum will air Wednesday, October 19th at 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. It will also be made available online.