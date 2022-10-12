Voters in Price and Lincoln Counties asked for stance on election officials using private funds to administer elections

Voters in Price and Lincoln Counties will be asked about funding for elections on the upcoming ballot.

The advisory referendum stems from issues brought up in the 2020 Presidential Election.

During the 2020 election, The Center for Tech and Civic Life gave $8.8 million in grants to Wisconsin’s five largest cities as part of more than $10 million it gave to over 200 communities statewide.

No community that applied for a grant in Wisconsin was turned down, according to the Associated Press.

Following former President Donald Trump’s loss in the state, that grant money was the focus of lawsuits and the Republican-controlled legislature.

State Republicans passed a bill that would have made it illegal for private grant money to be used to help run elections, but Governor Tony Evers vetoed it.

In June, a Wisconsin Judge ruled it was legal for that money to be used.

Now some Northwoods counties are taking up the issue.

Voters in Lincoln and Price Counties are being asked the same referendum question that reads as follows:

“Should the State of Wisconsin prohibit election officials from soliciting or using private funds, technology, or services from special interest groups, people, or other private entities for the purpose of administering elections and referendums?”

It is an advisory referendum.

Whatever the outcome of the question, it simply means that’s how voters feel about the issue. No action comes out of it.

The question will appear on the November 8th ballot for voters in Price and Lincoln Counties.

