Republicans complete sweep of Northwoods Assembly seats

Republicans swept Northwoods seats in the Wisconsin State Assembly in Tuesday’s voting, helping the party strengthen its legislative advantage in Madison.

Three local Republican incumbents won reelection by a large margin. Rhinelander’s Rob Swearingen was reelected to a sixth term in the Assembly, defeating challenger Eileen Daniel by 22 points in the 34th Assembly District. In the 35th Assembly District, Tomahawk’s Calvin Callahan beat back a contest from independent Todd Frederick. Jeff Mursau of Crivitz bested Ben Murray to secure his tenth term in the State Assembly.

Perhaps of most importance to Republicans, it’s looking like Chanz Green will score a close win over John Adams in the 74th Assembly District, which borders Lake Superior. The district had been represented by Democrat Beth Meyers, so Green’s victory was a pickup for Republicans. With 86% reporting as of 12:32 p.m. on Wednesday, AP has not called this race. Green is up with 53% of the votes.

Republicans needed to flip five seats in the Assembly and just one in the Senate to gain a two-thirds majority in each chamber.

But unofficial returns showed Republicans trailing in the handful of key races they needed. Staving off the supermajorities was essential for Democrats.