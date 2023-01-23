Supreme Court Justice and Oneida County Circuit Court Judge candidates on the February primary ballot

The primary election is about five weeks out.

The February 21st primary will narrow candidates in some judicial races.

Statewide, voters will be asked to vote for Supreme Court Justice candidates.

While an officially non-partisan race, candidates typically run as conservatives or liberals.

Jennifer Dorow and Dan Kelly are the conservative candidates. Everett Mitchell and Janet Protasiewicz are the liberal candidates.

The two candidates that get the most votes in the primary election will appear on the April 4th ballot.

The winner of that race will replace retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack who is retiring. It will also determine the court’s ideological balance of power which currently favors the conservative justices 4-3.

In Oneida County, voters will also be narrowing the field for Oneida County Circuit Court Judge for Branch I.

Mary Burns is the current judge. She was appointed by Governor Evers in August last year after Judge Patrick O’Melia retired.

Current Oneida County District Attorney Michael Schiek and Oneida County Corporation Counsel Mike Fugle are challenging Burns.

Again, the top two vote-getters will be on the April ballot.

Minocqua and Newbold will be having Town Board Supervisor primaries to narrow the candidates.

The Primary is Tuesday, February 21 with the Spring Election on April 4th.

You can enter your address on the My Vote Wisconsin to see what races will be on your ballot.