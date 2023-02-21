Merrill offering free rides to polls Tuesday

If you need a ride to the polls Tuesday in Merrill, you can get one.

Between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., "Merrill-Go-Round" buses can pick you up and take you to your polling place for free.

You will have to call ahead of time to reserve your spot at 715-536-7112.

Officials say this is the first year the ride to the polls has been offered at no cost and it is available to anyone eligible to vote.

They will take you to your polling place and drop you off where you were picked up.

The general rate for Merrill-Go-Round is usually $2 and $1 for those who are elderly or disabled.