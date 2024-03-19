Prentice School District seeks voter approval for $1.8 million reoccurring referendum

The School District of Prentice ran a reoccurring operational referendum in 2002.

It was to cover expenses to keep the district operating as is and make up for a lack of funding from the state.

Like most districts in the state, District Administrator Randy Bergman says the state support is not keeping up with the increase in expenses the district is experiencing.

“We have not had increases from the state and actually, last couple years, we had zero increases from the state for student revenue. With all the increases in bills and everything like that, we have run a deficit,” said Bergman. “We were using our COVID money to offset that deficit, but our COVID, what they call ESSER funds, is running out at the end of the school year. We will no longer have that to help us out.”

The district is asking voters to approve a $1.8 million reoccurring referendum to cover operational costs.

Voters did approve a multi-million-dollar facilities improvement referendum in 2018 that allowed the district to close one school, consolidate students onto the Prentice campus, and replace crumbling classrooms.

“They're good changes because, with all the security stuff that we need to do, we brought everybody, all of our students under one roof. With all the technology in that stuff, we only had to spend it under one roof,” said Bergman.

That construction was wrapped up four years ago.

Now, Bergman says the main question for voters is if they want a viable school district anymore.

“The school board has spent the fund balance so there's not much left for fund balance. Then this year, we are in about a $500,000 deficit already. So basically, it's survival of our school district,” said Bergman.

The referendum question will be on the April 2nd ballot. If approved, it would go into effect starting the 2024-2025 school year.

You can learn more about the referendum on the Prentice School District website.

There are two upcoming meetings for people to learn more about the referendum and get their questions answered.

They are March 21st and 28th at 6:00 p.m. at the Prentice School LMC.