Forest County and the Town of Minocqua asked if voters would raise taxes to cover operational costs, both referendums failed

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published April 3, 2024 at 1:15 AM CDT
Voters in the Town of Minocqua and Forest County will not be raising their taxes to cover local government costs.

Both local governments had referendum questions on the April 2nd election ballot.

Minocqua asked voters if they approved increasing the levy limit by $950,000.

This would be to cover the rising costs of services like police, public works, and road repairs.

It failed by 12 votes.

Forest County voters overwhelmingly voted down a referendum to raise the levy by $2 million dollars.

This, again, would be to cover the operational costs of the county that have risen sharply in recent years.

Nearly 70% of voters voted no.

This means the county will be considering cutting services in 2025 to balance its budget.
Tags
Election WXPR NewsSpring Election 2024Forest CountyTown of MinocquaReferendum
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
