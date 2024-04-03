Oneida County votes in Mary Sowinski as new Circuit Court Judge

Mary Sowinski will be the new Oneida County Circuit Court Judge for Branch II.

Sowinski garnered 67% of the votes, beating Oneida County Corporation Counsel Mike Fugle for the bench.

Sowinski has most recently worked as an assistant district attorney for Oneida County. She has more than 25 years’ experience practicing law.

Sowinski will replace Judge Michael Bloom who did not seek re-election this year.

Circuit court judges are elected to six-year terms.