Oneida County votes in Mary Sowinski as new Circuit Court Judge

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published April 3, 2024 at 1:02 AM CDT
Credit: Mary Sowinski
Mary Sowinski will be the new Oneida County Circuit Court Judge for Branch II.

Sowinski garnered 67% of the votes, beating Oneida County Corporation Counsel Mike Fugle for the bench.

Sowinski has most recently worked as an assistant district attorney for Oneida County. She has more than 25 years’ experience practicing law.

Sowinski will replace Judge Michael Bloom who did not seek re-election this year.

Circuit court judges are elected to six-year terms.

 
