Candidates submit nomination papers for fall elections in Wisconsin

People looking to run for federal or state offices in Wisconsin had until 5:00 p.m. Monday night to submit nomination papers.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission isstill reviewing and processing nomination papers. WEC says this is a time consuming process as more than 380 candidates filed before the deadline.

Races with more than one candidate running for a party will have a primary election August 13th.

The general election is November 5th.

Here is a break down of the races with districts in the WXPR listening area:

Congress

Congressman Tom Tiffany (R-Minocqua) is running for re-election in the 7th congressional district which covers most of northern Wisconsin.

Republican Cheryl Runkel declared a candidacy for the district. There was no date listed for nomination papers and was listed as pending as of Tuesday afternoon.

Kyle Kilbourn and Elsa Rae Duranceau are vying for the Democratic nomination. Duranceau’s nomination papers are listed as pending as of Tuesday afternoon.

State Senate

The new district maps are in place for the State Senate and Assembly District.

Districts in the Northwoods have shifted slightly, but are largely the same.

Senator Mary Felzkowski (R-Tomahawk) is running again for District 12. The district is most of the WXPR listening area including Vilas, Oneida, Forest, Lincoln, and Langlade Counties.

She’s being challenged by Democrat Andi Rich.

Senate Districts 23 and 25 which include Price and Iron Counties are not up for election this year.

State Assembly

Representative Rob Swearingen (R-Rhinelander) is running again for Assembly District 34.

The district is all of Vilas County and most of Oneida County save the Nokomis area.

Democratic candidate Dennis Nitzel Sr. is running against him.

Assembly District 35 is all of Lincoln and Langlade Counties and includes parts of Marathon, Oneida, Oconto, and Shawano counties.

Representative Calvin Callahan (R-Tomahawk) is running again. He’s being challenged by Republican Todd Mayr whose nomination papers are still pending as of Tuesday afternoon.

Democrat Elizabeth McCrank is also running for the district.

Representative Jeff Mursau (R-Crivitz) is running for reelection for Assembly District 36, which includes all of Forest, Florence, and Marinette Counties as well as parts of Oconto County.

He’s being challenged by Democrat Ben Murray.

Assembly District 74 is one of the districts that’s changed the most in our region. It is now all of Iron, Sawyer, and Washburn counties and parts of Ashland, Bayfield, and Douglas.

Incumbent Chanz Green (R-Grand View) is running again.

Republican Scott Allen Harbridge has also filed to run.

Jeanne Rand Bruce is running as a Democrat.

Price County is now in District 68. Because of the shifting district boundaries, the District 67 incumbent is now running in District 68. That’s Rob Summerfield (R-Bloomer).

Republican Cliff Taylor is also running.

Democrat Richard Pulcher is running. His nomination papers were pending as of Tuesday afternoon.

Candidates for County District Attorney’s also had to file by 5:00 p.m. Monday. All District Attorney’s in the WXPR listening area are running without challengers.

WXPR will be bringing you more information on the candidates in the weeks leading up to the election.