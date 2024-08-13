August Primary 2024 Election Results

Tuesday, August 13, 2024 is Partisan Primary in Wisconsin. Voters are selecting party candidates for U.S. Senate, Congress, State Senate, State Assembly, and county level positions like clerk, treasurer, and more. Winners from the primaries will be on the November 5th ballot.

Also on the ballot statewide are two constitutional amendments. Minocqua voters are also deciding on a town funding referendum.

Polls close at 8:00 p.m. All results are unofficial until certified by the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Below are the results for contested races and referendums. This page will be updated as results come in.

Republican primary results for local counties:

Local referendum: