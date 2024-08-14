Voters narrow the field in several Assembly contests

Several assembly districts in the area had contested republican primaries.

In the 35th Assembly District, republican Calvin Callahan advanced with close to 85 percent of the vote, defeating Todd Mayr. Callahan will face democrat Elizabeth McCrank in November.

Republican Rob Summerfield moved forward in the 68th Assembly District with 63 percent of the vote, defeating Cliff Taylor. Summerfield will be up against Democrat Richard Pulcher in November.

In the 74th Assembly District, republican Chanz Green collected 57 percent of the vote, defeating Scott Harbridge. Green will take on Democrat Jeanne Rand Bruce in November.