Battleground state bonanza: Guidance for WI voters on campaign interactions

For the 2024 presidential election, Wisconsin has retained its status as a battleground state.

That means voters are hearing a lot from campaigns and their supporters, and one expert says there are ways to become better informed about those running.

The Democratic nominee Kamala Harris and her Republican counterpart Donald Trump have already crisscrossed Wisconsin at various points, with more visits expected.

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay Political Science Professor David Helpap said if you're approached by a campaign volunteer, ask about the candidate's stances on certain issues that come to mind.

After that encounter, a little homework is encouraged.

"If time allows it, do some of your own research to check the facts - to go to news sources, reputable news sources," said Helpap. "There are some nonprofit organizations out there that try to provide good, nonpartisan unbiased information."

Vote411.org is one of those sites that outlines a candidate's stances on certain issues, as well as their previous voting and policy record.

Helpap said cross-checking that information with the answers from a campaign staffer can help assess whether that person is worthy of your vote.

He also encouraged comparing criticisms of rival candidates with the facts, to see if they match up.

Helpap said if you have the time, attending a political rally is another valuable way of becoming an informed voter.

"And particularly in swing states where we are seeing so many visits by different people," said Helpap, "politicians, groups, even celebrities in some cases."

Helpap said even if you don't agree with a candidate's views, showing up to an event allows you to gain some insight into how other voters feel, possibly making political discourse less hostile.

He added that this kind of added exposure is hard to come by in non-swing states. Political experts say these tips are just as important in deciding candidates for state and local offices.

