College voter outreach ramps up amid reports of 'intimidating' texts

Reports of intimidating text messages targeting Wisconsin college students and recent graduates are prompting more voting-rights outreach to young voters.

The anonymous text message warns recipients about voting in a state where they are not eligible, and says they could be fined or jailed for violating Wisconsin state law.

Recent graduate Molly Carmichael, communications manager with the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, said the first thing she noticed when she got the text was the harsh language.

"Right off the bat I was pretty upset, because I figured this was also going out to other people, maybe people who have never voted before and are excited to vote this November. And so, getting a text like that would certainly be really alarming," she explained.

The League of Women Voters, along with Free Speech for People, petitioned the Wisconsin and U.S. Departments of Justice to investigate the matter.

Carmichael said they've also started a digital campaign promoting the Election Protection Hotline, trying to counter the harmful text with positive and correct information and resources.

Jay Heck, executive director of Common Cause Wisconsin, said interfering with the student vote is nothing new for Wisconsin, and is almost expected in the swing state.

"Students become a very convenient target for many of the people that are trying to undermine public confidence in voting in Wisconsin," he continued.

Heck said the state's strict photo ID law for voters may add confusion to the process for some college students whose school IDs may not be compliant with state law. Common Cause has a section on its website that outlines what college students need to vote in Wisconsin, including detailed examples of which IDs are permitted.

While continued outreach to college students is critical after this latest scheme, Heck hopes most students won't fall for it.

"The good thing about it is, I think younger people, by and large, are less susceptible to some of the stuff that they see and the texts that they get, because they're just more used to social media. And I think a lot of them are probably a little more savvy about whether it's true or not," Heck added.

Students who receive this type of text message or any other intimidating voting-related communications are encouraged to report it to the Election Protection Hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.

