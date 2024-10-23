Deadlines, registration, and polling information ahead of the Nov. 5th election

Tuesday, November 5th is the General Election.

The My Vote Wisconsin website is one of the best tools to learn about the process. You can also contact your local clerk’s office with questions.

What’s on my ballot?

On the ballot will be the races for President, U.S. Senate, U.S. Congress, State Assembly, and some State Senate Districts.

There will also be county races for District Attorney, County Clerk, Treasurer, and Register of Deeds. Those races are widely uncontested in the WXPR listening area.

Statewide, voters will also see a constitutional amendment question about voting.

You can learn more about many of those races with the WXPR Voter Guide.

You can see what’s on your ballot by entering your address on the My Vote Wisconsin website.

Can I still register?

Check your current voter registration on the MyVoteWI website. If you’re not registered, it will direct you to your options and what you’ll need.

You can register at your municipal clerk’s office during business hours until 5:00 p.m. on November 1st.

You can also register at your polling place on Election Day. You’ll need to bring a valid ID and proof of address.

How can I vote?

You can vote at the polls on November 5th from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. You can find your polling place here.

You do need to bring a valid form of ID with you to vote.

In-person absentee voting is available now possibly through November 3rd. Office hours vary by municipality. You should contact your local clerk to see when you can vote in-person absentee.

October 31st is the last day you can request an absentee ballot for regular or permanent overseas voters. The deadline is November 1st if you are indefinitely confined or military.

Absentee ballots need to be returned by mail or in person to your municipal clerk by 8:00 p.m. on November 5th.

When can I expect election results?

WXPR will be updating election results as they come in after the polls close at 8:00 p.m.

We rely on the Associated Press for statewide and national results. You can learn more about AP’s vote counting process here.

WXPR will also update local contested races and referendum results. Those are updated as results are posted to local county clerk’s websites.

All results in Wisconsin are unofficial until they go through a three-step certification process.

We may not know results on election night for some major races, including the presidential race. As a reminder, the 2020 presidential contest wasn’t called until four days after the election.