U.S. Congressional District 7: Democrat Kyle Kilbourn

Democrat Kyle Kilbourn is challenging incumbent Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany for 7th District.

The district covers most of Northern and Northwestern Wisconsin.

Kyle Kilbourn points to how he grew up as to why he’s running for congress. He grew up in a small town, on a small farm. His dad was a construction worker. His mom was a waitress.

“We weren't rich, but, you know, we worked hard. I was able to achieve my American Dream, and I think it's getting harder and harder for a lot of rural folks to do that, and so I'm running to revitalize that American Dream for working middle class Americans,” said Kilbourn.

When asked what he believed needed to be done to address the rising cost of living, Kilbourn said more needs to be done to make sure the government is working for people, not corporate donors.

“I'm going to be focused on capping prescription drug prices, making healthcare more affordable,” said Kilbourn. “One of the things I think we need to do is hold the corporations accountable for price gouging and making sure that families have fair wages, so, introducing legislation to make sure that we have strong market competition.”

Interview with Kyle Kilbourn WXPR talked with Kilbourn about a range of topics including climate change, housing, immigration, and abortion. The interview questions were driven by a survey WXPR sent to listeners asking what issues and topics were important to them this election cycle. You can listen to that interview here. Listen • 8:52

Kilbourn says his career as a designer has given him skills to come up with innovative solutions to problems.

“My sort of perspective is, we need someone who listens, who's going to work hard, and who's going to deliver results, and I'm going to do that for our working families, seniors, and communities,” said Kilbourn.

You can learn more about Kilbourn and his stance on issues on his website.

The election is Tuesday, November 5th.

You can learn more about what’s on the ballot, candidates, and the voting process with the WXPR Voter Guide.