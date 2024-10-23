U.S. Congressional District 7: Republican Tom Tiffany

Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany is running for reelection in the 7th District which covers most of Northern and Northwestern Wisconsin.

He’s being challenged by Democrat Kyle Kilbourn.

Tiffany believes America is not headed in the right direction. He says there’s a lot of work to be done to get the country “back on track” which is why he’s running for a third term.

“I've been putting forward proposals to be able to get there, to bring down the cost of living, to secure the border. I helped write H.R. 2, the secure the border bill that passed through the House of Representatives,” said Tiffany. “I believe in a strong American foreign policy. We haven't had those things, but I think we get the right people, including a change at the top in the President, I think we can turn America around, and I want to be part of that.”

Cost of living and economy has been a top issue this election cycle.

When asked how to address the rising cost of living, Tiffany said there needs to be reduced deficit spending, increased energy independence, and reinstitute work requirements.

“We should have able bodied people working. We do those things, and we can turn America's economy around quite quickly,” said Tiffany.

WXPR talked with Tiffany about a range of topics including climate change, housing, immigration, and abortion. The interview questions were driven by a survey WXPR sent to listeners asking what issues and topics were important to them this election cycle.

Tiffany was first elected to Congress in a 2020 special election, before that he served on the Wisconsin State Assembly and State Senate.

“We can change the trajectory of America. It just requires the political will to do it,” said Tiffany.

You can learn more about Tiffany and his stance on issue on his website.

The election is Tuesday, November 5th.

You can learn more about what’s on the ballot, candidates, and the voting process with the WXPR Voter Guide.