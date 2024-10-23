Wisconsin State Senate District 12: Republican Mary Felzkowski

Republican State Senator Mary Felzkowski is seeking a second term in Senate District 12.

The district includes much of Northeast Wisconsin. Felzkowski is being challenged by Democrat Andi Rich.

Felzkowski says she sits down and reevaluates every time an election comes up. She says it can take a while to figure out Madison and there’s still more things to get done.

“There's still quite a few things around the healthcare realm that I want to get accomplished for the State of Wisconsin and for the Northwoods. I really would like to get some of those things finished up in this term,” said Felzkowski.

Felzkowski says she’s working on numerous pieces of legislation regarding healthcare.

One of which includes more transparency.

“Nobody should ever be afraid of going to the doctor, worried that they're going to come out with unrealized medical debt that they would not be able to afford,” said Felzkowski.

Interview with Mary Felzkowski WXPR talked with Felzkowski about a range of topics including PFAS, wake boats, and Medicaid. The interview questions were driven by a survey WXPR sent to listeners asking what issues and topics were important to them this election cycle. You can listen to that interview in its entirety here. Listen • 15:50

One of the topics we talked to candidates about was abortion.

Abortion has been a major issue in both national and state elections since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022.

Sen. Felzkowski was an author of a bill last session that would give an exception for rape, incest, life and health of the mother, and then abortions up to 15 weeks post gestation.

If the bill had passed, voters would have the opportunity to vote yes or no on it. It failed to pass the Senate.

“I believe that we should pass something and then it becomes law once the Wisconsin State voters say, ‘Yes, you got it right.’ So it would have gone as a ballot initiative, ‘Yes, you got it right, legislature’ or ‘No, you're not.’ I think the voters of the State of Wisconsin should have a right, because it is a very sensitive issue. The voters of the State of Wisconsin should have a right to weigh in on it,” said Felzkowski.

You can learn more about Felzkowski on her website.

The election is Tuesday, November 5th.

You can learn more about what’s on the ballot, candidates, and the voting process with the WXPR Voter Guide.