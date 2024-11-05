Northwoods incumbents win their respective reelections

Republican incumbent lawmakers in northern Wisconsin are holding onto their seats.

Congressman Tom Tiffany (R) was reelected to the 7th Congressional District in Wisconsin. He was first elected this this office in 2020.

AP called the race for Tiffany at 9:48 p.m.

State Senator Mary Felzkowski (R) was reelected to the 12th Senate District which is much of northwestern Wisconsin.

District 34 Representative Rob Swearingen, District 35 Representative Calvin Callahan, District 36 Representative Jeff Mursau, and District 68 Representative Rob Summerfield are all Republican Incumbents that won reelection in Northwoods state assembly districts.

As of 10:23 p.m. AP had not called the race for Assembly District 74. In District 74, Republican Incumbent Chanz Green has 63.2% of votes with 36% of votes counted.