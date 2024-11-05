© 2024 WXPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Northwoods incumbents win their respective reelections

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published November 5, 2024 at 10:50 PM CST
Voting in Rhinelander during the November 5, 2024 election.
Katie Thoresen
/
WXPR
Voting in Rhinelander during the November 5, 2024 election.

Republican incumbent lawmakers in northern Wisconsin are holding onto their seats.

Congressman Tom Tiffany (R) was reelected to the 7th Congressional District in Wisconsin. He was first elected this this office in 2020.

AP called the race for Tiffany at 9:48 p.m.

State Senator Mary Felzkowski (R) was reelected to the 12th Senate District which is much of northwestern Wisconsin.

District 34 Representative Rob Swearingen, District 35 Representative Calvin Callahan, District 36 Representative Jeff Mursau, and District 68 Representative Rob Summerfield are all Republican Incumbents that won reelection in Northwoods state assembly districts.

As of 10:23 p.m. AP had not called the race for Assembly District 74. In District 74, Republican Incumbent Chanz Green has 63.2% of votes with 36% of votes counted.
Tags
Election WXPR NewsElection 2024
Katie Thoresen
Katie Thoresen is WXPR's News Director/Vice President.
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Up North Updates
* indicates required