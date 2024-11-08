Removal of political yard signs encouraged after end of the campaign

Supporters of both parties decorated their yards with signs in the months leading up to the election but now that races have been called, Wood County Clerk Trent Miner says it's time to remove them. He said that if they're left up for too long, they can be an issue for public works employees.

Miner said, "You just don't want them to get in the way of snowplow drivers, don't want be in the way with it blowing down the street. Rule of thumb is usually a week, but go with your local ordinances there may be some local ordinances that take effect there."

He said that you should check what, if any, local ordinances your community has about removing yard signs.