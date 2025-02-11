Spring Primary 2025

The Spring Primary is Tuesday, February 18th.

Statewide there will be a primary for the State Superintendent. Locally a couple of school districts have operational referendums on the ballot.

State Superintendent

The State Superintendent leads Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction. The agency oversees public education and libraries in the state.

Current State Superintendent Jill Underly is seeking reelection. She’s being challenged by Jeff Wright and Brittany Kinser.

You can learn more about the candidates with WUWM’s voter guide.

The two who receive the most votes will face off in the April 1 election.

School Referenda

In 2024, school districts in Wisconsin had a combined 241 referenda on ballots. The most in any given year.

More and more districts are needing to rely on voters passing operational referendums to fill gaps left by lack of state funding.

The Tomahawk School District is asking voters if they approve an operational referendum of $3.25 million per year for the next four years.

The Northland Pines School District is asking voters if they approve an operational referendum of $5.6 million a year for the next three years.

In Price County, there one primary in the Town of Lake for the Butternut School Board.

How to vote

My Vote Wisconsin is a good resource to learn what’s on your ballot, your polling location, and how to register.

You need to bring a photo ID with you to vote.

Early in-person absentee voting is happening now. The last possible day to vote this way is February 16, though it is up to local on what days/hours.

If you plan to vote in-person absentee, you should contact your clerk for availability.

February 13th is the last day for most voters to request an absentee ballot by mail, though it’s recommended to do so as soon as possible to ensure it will be returned in time. Ballots need to be returned to the municipal clerk by mail or delivery no later than 8:00 p.m. on February 18th.

Polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on February 18th. You can find your polling place here.

Registering to vote

People can register to vote at the polls on election day. You also have until 5:00 p.m. on February 14th to register at your municipal clerk’s office.

Voters need to bring a proof of residence and a photo ID to register.

You can check your voter registration status at My Vote Wisconsin.

Looking ahead

The spring election is Tuesday, April 1st.

Statewide, this election will include the State Supreme Court and State Superintendent races. There will also be a referendum on the state’s Voter ID law.

Locally, there will be non-partisan races for things like town boards and school boards.

The School Districts of Rhinelander, Crandon, Elcho, Prentice, and Three Lakes will have referendums on the ballot.