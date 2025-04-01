Northwoods voters cast ballots in five school district referendums

Five school districts in the Northwoods had referendums on the ballot.

The School District of Rhinelander went to referendum two years earlier than planned because of an unexpected rise in operating costs.

It passed with about 53% of voters approving it.

The School Districts of Prentice and Elcho also passed their operational referendums.

In the School District of Crandon, voters turned down a referendum question, with 54% against the measure.

Between this election and the one in February, more than 60 school districts had operational referendums to help cover costs of running their districts.

Three Lakes School District had two capitol referendum questions on the ballot.

One was for nearly $19 million to cover the costs of major maintenance projects and security upgrades.

The other was for stadium accessibility upgrades costing about $2.7 million.

Both had about 62% of voters approving them.