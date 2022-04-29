© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Mining company seeks permit in Marathon County

WXPR | By Associated Press
Published April 29, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
oneida_county_mine-8.jpg
Dan Dumas/Kim Swisher Communications
/

A mining company wants permission to explore for gold and other minerals in Marathon County.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that Green Light Metals submitted an exploratory drilling application to the county on Thursday.

The company wants to explore in Eau Claire River County Park.

The company received a state permit in February that's good through June 30.

The site likely would become an open-pit mine if Green Light decides to launch a full-scale operation there.

Mining at the site could become the first such activity in Wisconsin after legislators overturned a moratorium in 2017.

Tags

Energy & Environment WXPR NewsMarathon Countymining
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content