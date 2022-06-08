Wisconsin judge leaves PFAS regulation ruling on hold

A Wisconsin judge has agreed to keep on hold his ruling from April that prevented state regulators from requiring businesses and others responsible for pollution by PFAS chemicals to investigate and clean up the contamination.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren said Tuesday that because of the importance and broad impact of his ruling, it made sense to keep it on hold while the state Department of Natural Resources appeals.

Bohren said keeping his ruling on hold “protects everyone’s interests.”

In April, Bohren ruled that state regulators must go through Wisconsin’s rule-making process to establish guidelines for dealing with the PFAS toxins known as forever chemicals.