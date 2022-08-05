Electric school busses available in Wisconsin

Environmentally friendly school buses could soon come to Wisconsin schools.

Mid-State Truck Service debuted a line of electric school buses Thursday, which the company said could pave the way to a more sustainable future.

The zero-emissions vehicles will be available for districts across the state, which could see fleets of up to 25 electric buses. Mid-State Truck also has installed a charging station to keep the vehicles running.

Company officials said they're happy to offer the new technology.

"We'll see probably a lot more school districts transitioning to this technology," said Jon Vandehey, Mid-State Trucking's president. "At the end of the day, it's going to be a cleaner environment and a more sustainable future for our children."

To offset costs of the transition, the EPA is offering grants it said would help expand the reach of the buses. Of that, Wisconsin could see about $10 million.

Schools that are interested in applying for grants can contact Mid-State Trucking; applications are due by Aug. 19, with distribution in October.

Individual districts can get up to $375,000, which could cover the entire transition depending on the district's needs.