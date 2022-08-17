New grant funding to be made available for private well testing and treatment

Homeowners with wells on their property now have access to $10 million in grant funding.

Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin DNR announced the funding availability Tuesday.

The program is based on the state’s Well Compensation Grant Program.

The money will be used to support the replacement, reconstruction, treatment, or abandonment of contaminated private wells.

The state estimates the program could help well owners address contamination in approximately 1,036 additional wells.

In 2021, nitrate was the most widespread groundwater contaminant.

About 10 percent of private well samples and more than 200 public water supply systems exceeded state and federal standards for nitrate.

The application to apply for this program will be ready this fall.

More information can be found on the DNR website here. Individuals interested in receiving notifications about the program may sign up here.