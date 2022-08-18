New Forest Supervisor named for Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest

The Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest has a new Forest Supervisor.

Jenn Youngblood replaces Paul Strong.

Strong took a position as Director of Environmental Planning and Stewardship in the Eastern Regional office.

Youngblood has a long history working with the U.S. Forest Service.

“It's good to be able to stay and serve my Wisconsin home, its residents, and the American public," said newly appointed Forest Supervisor Youngblood in a statement. “I believe serving others and honoring the wisdom and words of my great-grandmother, grandmother, and mother to ‘focus on providing humble service to others’ and my goal is to do right by forest partners, forest employees, and the lands of Northern Wisconsin.”

The Forest Service says she brings more than 30 years of experience developing and managing programs ranging from diverse issues of importance to Tribal Nations, work in health care, and a variety of land management and environmental topics.

Youngblood starts on the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest on September 26th.

You can learn more about Youngblood on the Forest Service's website.

