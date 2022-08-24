Eagle River volunteers look for funds to keep turning plastic bags into benches

Eagle River residents have collected more than 13,000 pounds of plastic garbage bags over the past year and half.

Instead of going to the landfill, those bags have been recycled and turned into plastic benches located around town through the TREX recycling program.

It’s a unique program, but it’s also costly.

In a report to city council last week, Karen Thyne says the program has cost over $5,000 this year.

Volunteers are looking for funds to keep the program going.

Eagle River mayor Jeff Hyslop said the council has never discussed the cost of collecting the bags.

Alderman Jerry Burkett volunteered his real estate business to donate $1,000 a year to purchase the collection bags with a small sticker where they came from.

The city council adopted a motion to pay $200 a year for stamps.