Forest County acquires 160 acres for sustainable forestry, conservation efforts

Forest County will soon have 160 more acres of public land.

The county purchased land in the Town of Nashville with funds from the Knowles Nelson Stewardship Program and the state.

It’s one of five conservation projects across the state the governor recently selected to receive funding from the state’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

By acquiring the land, the county can sustainably manage the forest and protect wildlife habitat.

“To acquire the land, it adds to public land and the ability to go out in nature,” said Forest County Forest Administrator Travis Wollenberg. “It adds to our forest law management to continue sustainable forestry throughout the county. With that, it comes with resources, like jobs for loggers and reusable wood products.”

Wollenberg says the newly acquired land is full of northern hardwoods and aspens, which are easy to harvest and highly profitable.

He says the county will sustainably harvest the wood well into the future.