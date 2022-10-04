We Energies, WPS propose utility price increase to transition to clean energy

As home heating costs go up, one utility company could raise its rates even more as it works toward clean energy.

We Energies and the Wisconsin Public Service submitted a petition in April asking to raise their prices by 5 percent. That’s about six dollars more a month for customers.

Their goal is to use the extra money to shift toward cheaper, cleaner energy sources.

Brendan Conway, a spokesperson for We Energies, says clean energy will save customers millions of dollars in the long run.

"It is affordable, reliable – you want to make sure you can have the lights when you need them, the heat and the air conditioning when you need them – and also clean,” he says. “As we move away from some less efficient fossil fuel plants, we are replacing them with clean energy."

We Energies has not been approved to raise their prices yet. That decision is expected to be made by the end of November or early December.