Program in Wisconsin helps utility customers save energy

A state-wide energy group can help you keep your energy costs low as we head into the winter.

Focus on energy works with utility providers across the badger state.

The program offers utility users the chance to complete a free energy assessment to find best practices to lower their energy usage. Customers can then request a free energy pack. All users need to apply is their utility number.

"If you want to save money down the road, then you do your energy efficient stuff now," Ron Giordan, Public Relations Manager, Focus on Energy, said.

There are six box types, featuring LED bulbs, shower heads, faucet aerators and more.