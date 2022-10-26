© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Program in Wisconsin helps utility customers save energy

WXPR | By WAOW Television Adriana Daniel
Published October 26, 2022 at 6:41 AM CDT
873003_electricity_bill.jpg
www.redmatrix.com.au
/

A state-wide energy group can help you keep your energy costs low as we head into the winter.

Focus on energy works with utility providers across the badger state.

The program offers utility users the chance to complete a free energy assessment to find best practices to lower their energy usage. Customers can then request a free energy pack. All users need to apply is their utility number.

"If you want to save money down the road, then you do your energy efficient stuff now," Ron Giordan, Public Relations Manager, Focus on Energy, said.

There are six box types, featuring LED bulbs, shower heads, faucet aerators and more.

Tags
Energy & Environment electrical powernatural gasheatingWXPR NewsFocus On Energy
WAOW Television Adriana Daniel
See stories by WAOW Television Adriana Daniel
Related Content