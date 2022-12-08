Positive CWD case at Lincoln County deer farm puts baiting and feeding ban in place

A baiting and feeding ban will go into effect in Lincoln County on Monday.

The Wisconsin DNR says it’s confirmed a deer on a deer farm in the county has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.

State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on feeding and baiting of deer in counties or portions of counties within a 10-mile radius of a farm-raised or free-roaming deer that tests positive for CWD.

The ban will be in place for three years.

The DNR is urging hunters that have harvested deer within a 10 miles radius of the farm to get it tested for CWD.

That’s mostly the area between Merrill and Tomahawk.

There are baiting and feeding bans in 55 counties in Wisconsin.