© 2022 WXPR
Mirror of the Northwoods. Window on the World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Energy & Environment

Positive CWD case at Lincoln County deer farm puts baiting and feeding ban in place

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published December 8, 2022 at 3:20 PM CST
lincoln county cwd map
Wisconsin DNR
The DNR asks deer hunters in Lincoln County to assist with efforts to identify where CWD occurs on the landscape. Those harvesting deer within 10 miles of the newly detected positive case are especially encouraged to have their deer tested.

A baiting and feeding ban will go into effect in Lincoln County on Monday.

The Wisconsin DNR says it’s confirmed a deer on a deer farm in the county has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.

State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on feeding and baiting of deer in counties or portions of counties within a 10-mile radius of a farm-raised or free-roaming deer that tests positive for CWD.

The ban will be in place for three years.

The DNR is urging hunters that have harvested deer within a 10 miles radius of the farm to get it tested for CWD.

That’s mostly the area between Merrill and Tomahawk.

There are baiting and feeding bans in 55 counties in Wisconsin.

Tags
Energy & Environment WXPR NewsChronic Wasting DiseaseLincoln County
Katie Thoresen
Email Katie
See stories by Katie Thoresen
Related Content