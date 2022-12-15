Private well testing in Starks reveals highest levels of PFAS contamination in the state

We’re learning some additional details about the PFAS situation in eastern Oneida County.

The Wisconsin DNR confirmed to WXPR that the PFAS levels being found in private wells in Starks are the highest levels seen in water supplies anywhere in the state.

Starks is about 10 miles east of Rhinelander.

As WXPR reported Wednesday, random sampling of wells across the state found levels of PFAS exceeding 15,000 parts per trillion.

The safe drinking water level guidance from the Department of Health Services is 20 parts per trillion.

There are currently 56 residences in the DNR’s identified test zone to see how prevalent the PFAS contamination is.

Thirty-two residents have so far accepted offers to test. 15 results have come back with PFAS levels above the Wisconsin health guidelines.

These people are being urged by DHS not to use their water for drinking or cooking.

The DNR has not done any surface water testing in the immediate area but told WXPR it’s been part of their discussions.

As mentioned, the initial well was found as part of a random survey done at 450 locations throughout the state.

The next closest locations to get tested were in Three Lakes and the Town of Enterprise. PFAS levels detected at those locations were less than 1 part per trillion.

There is no identified source for the PFAS contamination in Starks at this time.

The Wisconsin DNR has requested the EPA’s assistance.