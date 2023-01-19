PFAS fish advisories for some central Wisconsin waters

Fish consumption advisories due to PFAS contamination have been issued for some central Wisconsin waters.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Health Services announced a new PFAS-based consumption advisory for several fish species in Lake Wausau in Marathon County and the Stevens Point Flowage in Portage County.

They’re both segments of the Wisconsin River.

They recommend no more than one meal a week of Black Crappie, Bluegill, Rock Bass and Yellow Perch from Lake Wausau and the Stevens Point Flowage, based on fish sampling.

Also recommended is no more than one meal a month of Common Carp and Redhorse, but that was already the case due to concerns about PCBs.