Tiffany re-introduces legislation to remove gray wolves from endangered species list

Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany is once again introducing legislation to federally de-list gray wolves.

The “Trust the Science Act” would remove the gray wolf from the endangered species list and return management control to states.

The listing of the species has gone back and forth over the years and was most recently put back on the list by court order in 2020.

Congressman Tiffany says it’s a scientific fact that gray wolves have recovered and saying otherwise undermines the purpose of the endangered species act.

Wisconsin is in the process of re-writing its wolf management plan.

There is a virtual listening session Tuesday for people that want to provide feedback on it.

You need to register by noon Monday to participate.