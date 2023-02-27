© 2023 WXPR
Energy & Environment

Officials advise residents ahead of expected power outages

WXPR | By WAOW Television Nick Robinson
Published February 27, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST
Ice buildup causes plenty of issues for residents, and Wisconsin Public Service is geared up to deal with downed power lines, tree branches, and other issues that come up during storms.

WPS Spokesman Matt Cullen said, "Updating staffing plans, checking our equipment and our materials, and preparing our vehicles so that if we should see and impact from a storm or a severe weather situation, we can have our crews respond as safely and as quickly as possible."

Cullen also advised residents to download the WPS app or call them at (800)-450-7260 to report an outage, and to always keep extra batteries and blankets prepared and ready to go.

