E-coli bacteria found in well test in Wakefield

Wakefield in the western Upper Peninsula wants users of the city’s water to boil it or use bottled water until further notice.

A recent test of a water sample from Wakefield’s wells showed the presence of e-coli bacteria.

A release sent out by the city says not to drink the water without boiling it first.

You also shouldn’t use it for things like making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and preparing food.

An investigation is underway to figure out where the contamination came from.