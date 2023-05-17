Smoke from Canadian wildfires moves across Wisconsin

You may have noticed some hazy skies in the Northwoods Tuesday.

You’re seeing smoke from wildfires in Canada move across the area.

There are currently 89 fires burning in Alberta. They’ve burned more than 1.3 million acres so far this year.

The AirNow Fire Smoke Map showed the wildfire smoke moving from Alberta, Canada and down across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Air quality was slightly impacted.

Air monitoring stations in Boulder Junction, Rhinelander, Crandon, and Wausau showed it dropped into the moderate category.

Another wave of smoke is expected Wednesday according the National Weather Service Green Bay.