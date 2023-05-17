© 2023 WXPR
Smoke from Canadian wildfires moves across Wisconsin

WXPR | By Katie Thoresen
Published May 17, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT
Tuesday smoke map.PNG

You may have noticed some hazy skies in the Northwoods Tuesday.

You’re seeing smoke from wildfires in Canada move across the area.

There are currently 89 fires burning in Alberta. They’ve burned more than 1.3 million acres so far this year.

The AirNow Fire Smoke Map showed the wildfire smoke moving from Alberta, Canada and down across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Air quality was slightly impacted.

Air monitoring stations in Boulder Junction, Rhinelander, Crandon, and Wausau showed it dropped into the moderate category.

Another wave of smoke is expected Wednesday according the National Weather Service Green Bay.

