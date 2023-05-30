Peregrine falcon chicks hatching at power plant in central Wisconsin

The first two chicks of the season have been hatched to a pair of peregrine falcon’s nesting at the Weston Power Plant in central Wisconsin.

When Wisconsin Public Service announced the news yesterday, a third egg was beginning to hatch.

A total of 442 chicks have been born at WPS and We Energies power plants in Wisconsin and Michigan since the companies’ peregrine falcon recovery programs began in 1992.

The utilities say that amounts to 20% of all peregrine falcons born in the wild in Wisconsin during that time.