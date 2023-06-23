Lumberjack Resource Conservation and Development receives grant to fight invasive and improve Lake Michigan Watershed

Work to fight invasive species in Oconto County forests could help improve the Lake Michigan Watershed.

Lumberjack Resource Conservation and Development recently received a $46,728 grant from the U.S. Forest Service.

It was part of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding.

“Typically RC&D’s are a kind of liaison between governments and organizations so we facilitate partnerships and grant funding. The ultimate goal is doing conservation works across our region which is nine counties in northeastern Wisconsin,” said Tracy Beckman, the Lumberjack RC&D Executive Director.

The grant money will help pay to remove invasive species like buckthorn and Japanese knotweed on 420 acres in Oconto County Forests.

“Those are the types of species that create monocultures and choke out our natives,” said Beckman, “To control them in the watershed will actually improve the water quality and also improves wildlife habitat because we restore the native plants.”

Part of the project is also working with school forests to educate students and the public about invasive species.

As part of the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Funding, The USDA Forest Service invested $1.16 million to support 11 local restoration projects on nonfederal lands in Wisconsin.