Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest urges people to be fire safe this holiday weekend

There have been several small brush fires in the Northwoods this week.

As we head into the holiday weekend, the U.S. Forest Service is asking people to keep fire safety in mind.

The risk for wildfires in Wisconsin this weekend comes down to two factors according to Sitka Pence, the Deputy Forest Supervisor for the Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest.

One is the drought conditions as well as the warmer weather and wind in the forecast.

This could mean any fires that do start could grow bigger more easily.

The other factor is the high number of people expected to be recreating in the national forest for the holiday weekend.

“Having more people out in the forests and public land enjoying their space, having campfires as well as using illegal fireworks. We do like to point out that fireworks as well as Tannerite target rounds are illegal on National Forest system lands. It is a fine of up to $5,000 or six months in jail. There’s an increase right now for potential starts because there are more people out there,” said Pence.

Pence’s biggest messages are don’t set off fireworks on national forest land and if your campfire is too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave unattended.

She recommends having a shovel and a bucket of water or even a hose near your camping or cooking fire.

If you do accidentally start a fire or see one out of control call 911.

The Forest Service has brought in extra fire staff.

“We put in a request severity which allowed us to bring in some additional crews and engines. We have those folks staged around. They are typically Forest Service folks with a Forest Service engine or Bureau of Land Management folks. We have an agreement with them. We do have a number of those crews in. They’re working in the woods when they’re not fighting a wildland fire so folks might see some increased traffic from our agency vehicles,” said Pence.

There are currently no burn restrictions in place, but it’s always a good idea to check before you have a fire.

You can check those conditions with the local ranger district of the area you plan on recreating in.

“We want to reiterate that our friend Smokey Bear would like to give a message to everyone out there that, ‘Only you can prevent wildfires,’” said Pence.