Visitors to Wisconsin will pay more for hunting and fishing licenses

People who come to Wisconsin to hunt or fish will be paying a bit more.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced a fee increase for many nonresident hunting and fishing licenses.

It’s a result of the final 2024-2025 budget enacted by Governor Tony Evers last week.

The fee changes range from $5 to $40 and are only for nonresidents.

Licenses for the 2023-2024 season are valid through March 31, 2024.

The last time license fees for residents or nonresidents increased was 2005.

New Nonresident Hunting Fees



Annual Small Game: $90

Five-Day Small Game: $60

Deer: $200

Archery and Crossbow: $165

Turkey: $65

Furbearing Animal: $165

New Nonresident Fishing Fees



Individual One-Day: $15

Individual Annual: $55

Individual Four-Day: $29

Individual 15-Day: $33

Family Annual: $70

Family 15-Day: $45

New Nonresident Combination License Fees