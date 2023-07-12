© 2023 WXPR
Energy & Environment

Visitors to Wisconsin will pay more for hunting and fishing licenses

WXPR | By John Burton
Published July 12, 2023 at 8:10 AM CDT
People who come to Wisconsin to hunt or fish will be paying a bit more.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced a fee increase for many nonresident hunting and fishing licenses.

It’s a result of the final 2024-2025 budget enacted by Governor Tony Evers last week.

The fee changes range from $5 to $40 and are only for nonresidents.

Licenses for the 2023-2024 season are valid through March 31, 2024.

The last time license fees for residents or nonresidents increased was 2005.

New Nonresident Hunting Fees

  • Annual Small Game: $90
  • Five-Day Small Game: $60
  • Deer: $200
  • Archery and Crossbow: $165
  • Turkey: $65
  • Furbearing Animal: $165

New Nonresident Fishing Fees

  • Individual One-Day: $15
  • Individual Annual: $55
  • Individual Four-Day: $29
  • Individual 15-Day: $33
  • Family Annual: $70
  • Family 15-Day: $45

New Nonresident Combination License Fees

  • Conservation Patron: $620
  • Sports License: $295
