Visitors to Wisconsin will pay more for hunting and fishing licenses
People who come to Wisconsin to hunt or fish will be paying a bit more.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced a fee increase for many nonresident hunting and fishing licenses.
It’s a result of the final 2024-2025 budget enacted by Governor Tony Evers last week.
The fee changes range from $5 to $40 and are only for nonresidents.
Licenses for the 2023-2024 season are valid through March 31, 2024.
The last time license fees for residents or nonresidents increased was 2005.
New Nonresident Hunting Fees
- Annual Small Game: $90
- Five-Day Small Game: $60
- Deer: $200
- Archery and Crossbow: $165
- Turkey: $65
- Furbearing Animal: $165
New Nonresident Fishing Fees
- Individual One-Day: $15
- Individual Annual: $55
- Individual Four-Day: $29
- Individual 15-Day: $33
- Family Annual: $70
- Family 15-Day: $45
New Nonresident Combination License Fees
- Conservation Patron: $620
- Sports License: $295