A sign of stress: Some trees are starting to show their fall colors in early August

Trees in the Northwoods aren’t as vibrant as we’re used to in the Northwoods.

The greens are dull.

Some trees have random branches with leaves already turning red or brown. A few even are showing their fall colors all over.

The Chequamegon Nicolet National Forest’s acting silviculturist Doug Sippl confirmed it was because of drought conditions.

“Chlorophyll is really what drives the greens in the leaves. When they are stressed there are processes within the leaves themselves in the trees that hinder that from really popping and showing vibrant colors,” said Sippl.

Weather is only one factor in leaves changing color.

Leaf pigment plays a role.

The biggest factor is the length of the night. It’s why leaves typically change around the same time every year.

“As the night increases in the Autumn, chlorophyll production slows down and then stops. Eventually, all the chlorophyll is gone out of the leaves or destroyed and then the carotenoids and anthocyanin are present in the leaves and then they’re unmasked and show their true colors,” said Sippl.

One year of drought will stress the trees and might mean slower growth the next year, but otherwise healthy trees should recover.

More problems will start if we have another year like this one next year.

“If we have another hard, stressful year on the trees, yes, some that have been stressed probably will succumb and die,” said Sippl.

Peak color in northern Wisconsin and the U.P. is typically around the end of September/beginning of October.

Sipple says it could come a couple of weeks earlier this year.

The colors could also be spotty because drought conditions and rainfall typically are.