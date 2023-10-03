Heating with natural gas expected to be less expensive this winter

Depending on what you use to heat your home, it may be a little cheaper this winter.

According to the National Energy Assistance Directors Association (NEADA), the cost of natural gas is expected to decrease by about 8% this year.

"We do expect that our customers will pay less to heat their homes this winter natural gas prices have returned to pre-pandemic levels," said Matt Cullen, spokesman for Wisconsin Public Service. "We also are seeing natural gas prices that are expected to remain stable throughout this winter heating season."

According to Wisconsin Public Radio, approximately 70 percent of Wisconsinites use natural gas to heat their homes.

While a majority of customers will see a dip in their monthly bill, others who use electricity, propane or heating oil are expected to pay more this year according to NEADA.

Experts say there are ways to optimize warming your home.

"You can put plastic on your windows on the inside and outside to prevent the cold draft from coming in," Nick Goffin, an employee with Hurtis Heating and Air said.

Make sure you clean your filters before you need them. Dust buildup can trap heat - and unintentionally keep parts of your house colder than you'd like.