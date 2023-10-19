Groveland Mine Solar gets final township approval needed to move forward with project as planned

A major solar array on a former mine site in the Upper Peninsula got the last township it needed to move forward with the project.

The Felch Township planning commission officially approved plans for Groveland Mine Solar this week.

Norway and Sagola Townships had already approved it.

The Groveland Mine site has been idle since 1981.

In 2020, WXPR’s Employed reported The Circle Power group took charge of developing a solar array on the site.

The company offered a $12-million tax guarantee to Norway, Sagola, and Felch Townships should the project be completed.

If tax rates increase in the future or if the project costs more to build than Circle Power’s estimates, local governments would receive more than the amounts guaranteed in the contracts.

The solar array could produce enough power for 4,000 homes when complete.